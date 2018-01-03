Interactive multi-sensory showcase opens at Toronto's Aga Khan Museum

The relationship between music and art will be explored through multi-sensory experience Listening to Art, Seeing Music, opening Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Aga Khan Museum.
The interactive museum-wide soundscapes and audio-visual installations showcase the connection between music, poetry, and the visual arts at 77 Wynford Dr.
Highlights include:
• UK-based geometer Sama Mara and composer Lee Westwood’s interactive multi-media installation, which allows visitors to translate the rhythms and patterns of music into visual art compositions.
• An immersive multi-sensory piece by New York-based Pakistani-American artist Shahzia Sikander and Pulitzer Prize-winning Chinese composer Du Yun, which animates motifs from an illustrated manuscript of the Gulshan-I ‘Ishq (Rose Garden of Love) against Yun’s soundscape.
• Miniature paintings from the Persian Book of Kings (Shahnameh) in dialogue with the rhythmic musicality of its poetry.
• A collection of ouds (Arab lutes) belonging to Syrian oud player Radwan Al Taleb, a recent newcomer to Canada.
• A Mongolian yurt, handmade from felt and wood and painted with traditional motifs, which provides a warm communal gathering space for experiencing pop-up performances, hearing stories of music-making, and sharing a cup of tea.
Listening to Art, Seeing Music will close Sunday, April 22, 2018.
For information call 416-646-4677.
