Interactive multi-sensory showcase opens at Toronto's Aga Khan Museum

The relationship between music and art will be explored through multi-sensory experience Listening to Art, Seeing Music, opening Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Aga Khan Museum.

The interactive museum-wide soundscapes and audio-visual installations showcase the connection between music, poetry, and the visual arts at 77 Wynford Dr.

Highlights include:

• UK-based geometer Sama Mara and composer Lee Westwood’s interactive multi-media installation, which allows visitors to translate the rhythms and patterns of music into visual art compositions.