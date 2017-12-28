City of Toronto hosts meeting on Lambton Woods Trail concept plan

The City of Toronto will hold a public meeting on developing a trail concept plan between Lambton Woods and James Gardens on Jan. 18.

The study area, 2.1 hectares west of the Humber River, aims to achieve a balance between the enhancement and management of ecological, recreational, cultural, functional, social uses and needs of the site, while maintaining appropriate trails, the city said in a meeting notice.

“Lambton Woods contains high quality deciduous forests on steep valley slopes and portions of a narrow floodplain, as well as a large groundwater discharge area and smaller open wetland. It provides habitat for a number of significant species, including migrating songbirds,” the city said on its website.

The meeting will take place at Jane/Dundas Library at 620 Jane St. from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

