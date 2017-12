The Christmas Flower Show is a highlight of the year at the Centennial Park Conservatory and Greenhouse in Etobicoke.

The Elmcrest Road building, filled with thousands of flowering plants, currently features several “topiary masterpieces” made entirely of plant material and inspired by the holiday season.

The free show displays more than 30 varieties of poinsettia, a tropical shrub which originated in Mexico and somehow became one of the most popular Christmas decorations.

The show runs until Jan. 7 and the conservatory, open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., can be enjoyed by candlelight on some weekends.