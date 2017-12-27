5 great places to celebrate the New Year in Toronto

Editor's Note: Check with the event organizer to ensure tickets are still available.

NATHAN PHILLIPS SQUARE

Perhaps the most well known free event to celebrate the New Year, the New Year’s Eve Celebration at Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen St. W., features live music, DJ’s a DJ skating party, fireworks with thousands of people. The part starts at 8 p.m.

SINGLES DANCE

The Palais Royale Ballroom, 1601 Lakeshore Blvd. W., will be home to a New Year’s Eve dinner and dance for singles aged 35-plus. Chef Steffan Howard will prepare a stationed menu, and music will play the night away. Tickets cost $96. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.singlesparties.com/singles-dances/nye2018/

THE INFINITY BALL

Myseum presents Dwayne Gretzky New Year’s 2018; The Infinity Ball at the Enercare Centre, 100 Princes’ Blvd. The dance party features three genres and decades of music, plus food, exhibits and more. Tickets start at $75. Visit http://infinityballnye.com/

RIPLEY’S AQUARIUM

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, 288 Bremner Blvd., hosts New Year’s Eve featuring hors d’oeuvres by Daniel et Daniel, music by DJ Shamz, and full bars located throughout the galleries. Tickets cost $90. The event starts at 9 p.m. Visit https://www.ripleyaquariums.com/canada/groups-events/new-years-eve/

ROM