Check out Etobicoke's 13 outdoor rinks this winter

Enjoy a refreshing outdoor skate this winter.
• Colonel Samuel Smith Park Skating Trail, 3145 Lake Shore Blvd. W., near the Power House
• Humber Valley Rink, 50 Anglesey Blvd., west of Islington Avenue
• Lambton-Kingsway Park, 37 Marquis Ave., just south of Dundas Street West and Prince Edward Drive
• Prince of Wales Rink, 1 Third St., steps from the lake
• Royal Crest Rink, 50 Cabernet Cir., near Martin Grove Road and Steeles Avenue West
• Sir Adam Beck Rink, 10 Orianna Dr., north of Horner Avenue west of Brown’s Line
• Summerlea Rink, 2 Arcot Blvd., off Albion north of Elmhurst Drive
• Valleyfield Park, 35 The Westway, near Royal York Road and The West Mall
• Wedgewood Park, 15 Swan Ave., near Shaver Avenue North and Burnhamthorpe Road
• West Deane Park, 400 Martin Grove Rd., north of Rathburn Road
• West Mall Rink, 370 The West Mall near Burnhamthorpe Road (open until March 22)
• Westgrove Park, 15 Redgrave Dr., near Martin Grove Road and The Westway
• Westway Outdoor Rink, 175 The Westway, east of Islington Avenue
Outdoor rinks generally operate from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and remain open through either Feb. 25 or March 18.
Check bit.ly/2BhBDZD for specific times and dates.
