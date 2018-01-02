Check out Etobicoke's 13 outdoor rinks this winter

• West Deane Park, 400 Martin Grove Rd., north of Rathburn Road

• West Mall Rink, 370 The West Mall near Burnhamthorpe Road (open until March 22)

• Westgrove Park, 15 Redgrave Dr., near Martin Grove Road and The Westway

• Westway Outdoor Rink, 175 The Westway, east of Islington Avenue

Outdoor rinks generally operate from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and remain open through either Feb. 25 or March 18.

Check bit.ly/2BhBDZD for specific times and dates.