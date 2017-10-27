Greek OXI Day parade returns to the Danforth

Greece’s independence will be celebrated with a parade on the Danforth Sunday, Oct. 29.

The annual OXI Day event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Danforth Avenue in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood.

At least two dozen GTA groups, associations and churches are set to march in this year’s parade, which as always will conclude with a wreath-laying ceremony at Alexander the Great Parkette and the singing of the Greek and Canadian national anthems.

The Toronto parade honours both the efforts of Greeks in Greece as well as those in Canada, who fought for the Mediterranean nation’s freedom.

Motorists should note Danforth Avenue will be closed in both directions from Donlands to Broadview avenues. Chester Avenue will be also closed from Danforth to the first laneway. The road closures will be in effect from 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. and delays are to be expected.

The OXI, which means no in Greek, Day parade aims to commemorate Greece's defiance during the Second World War. On Oct. 28, 1940, Prime Minister Ioannis Metaxas refuted Benito Mussolini's demands that Italian forces take control of strategic sites in the Mediterranean country or face war. That resistance resulted in the eruption of the Greco-Italian war, which saw Greece's small army enter the Second World War.