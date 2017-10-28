ICYMI: 5 Metroland Media Toronto stories from the week October 21 to 27

Had a busy week? Feeling out of the loop? We have you covered.
Here is a selection of five of the most-read stories from Metroland Media Toronto for the week of October 14 to 20.
1. Toronto-developed Adam app connects neighbours for odd jobs
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/7679851-toronto-developed-adam-app-connects-neighbours-for-odd-jobs
2. Ontario officially hands over 1,600 acres of Rouge Valley parkland
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/7666782-ontario-officially-hands-over-1-600-acres-of-rouge-valley-parkland
3. SickKids pushes the limits with new $1.3 billion fundraising campaign
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/community-story/7686865-sickkids-pushes-the-limits-with-new-1-3-billion-fundraising-campaign
4. Hunger stands in the way of student success, says Toronto foundation
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/7665850-hunger-stands-in-the-way-of-student-success-says-toronto-foundation
5. Danforth East vintage shop owner called out for selling ‘racist’ memorabilia
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/7683985-danforth-east-vintage-shop-owner-called-out-for-selling-racist-memorabilia
Had a busy week? Feeling out of the loop? We have you covered.
Here is a selection of five of the most-read stories from Metroland Media Toronto for the week of October 14 to 20.
1. Toronto-developed Adam app connects neighbours for odd jobs
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/7679851-toronto-developed-adam-app-connects-neighbours-for-odd-jobs
2. Ontario officially hands over 1,600 acres of Rouge Valley parkland
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/7666782-ontario-officially-hands-over-1-600-acres-of-rouge-valley-parkland
3. SickKids pushes the limits with new $1.3 billion fundraising campaign
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/community-story/7686865-sickkids-pushes-the-limits-with-new-1-3-billion-fundraising-campaign
4. Hunger stands in the way of student success, says Toronto foundation
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/7665850-hunger-stands-in-the-way-of-student-success-says-toronto-foundation
5. Danforth East vintage shop owner called out for selling ‘racist’ memorabilia
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/7683985-danforth-east-vintage-shop-owner-called-out-for-selling-racist-memorabilia
Had a busy week? Feeling out of the loop? We have you covered.
Here is a selection of five of the most-read stories from Metroland Media Toronto for the week of October 14 to 20.
1. Toronto-developed Adam app connects neighbours for odd jobs
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/7679851-toronto-developed-adam-app-connects-neighbours-for-odd-jobs
2. Ontario officially hands over 1,600 acres of Rouge Valley parkland
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/7666782-ontario-officially-hands-over-1-600-acres-of-rouge-valley-parkland
3. SickKids pushes the limits with new $1.3 billion fundraising campaign
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/community-story/7686865-sickkids-pushes-the-limits-with-new-1-3-billion-fundraising-campaign
4. Hunger stands in the way of student success, says Toronto foundation
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/7665850-hunger-stands-in-the-way-of-student-success-says-toronto-foundation
5. Danforth East vintage shop owner called out for selling ‘racist’ memorabilia
Story: www.insidetoronto.com/news-story/7683985-danforth-east-vintage-shop-owner-called-out-for-selling-racist-memorabilia