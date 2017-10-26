WEEKEND EVENTS: 7 things to do in Toronto include Great Pumpkin Giveaway, Haunted Brewery, Halloween Fest and more

There's plenty to do in Toronto this weekend. Since Halloween is just around the corner, there's lots of pumpkin and spooky events for the whole family. Check out Fairbank Village Great Pumpkin Giveaway, Fort York After Dark Lantern Tours, Boo at the Zoo, Haunted Brewery and Pumpkin Carving Party, Retro Halloween at Todmorden Mills, Halloween on Queen and Toronto West Halloween Fest.
FRIDAY, OCT. 27
Fairbank Village Great Pumpkin Giveaway and Family Trick or Treat
Fairbank Village brings Halloween to life with the Great Pumpkin Giveaway. Candy, hotdogs, free activities for kids and trick or treating.
Fort York After Dark Lantern Tours
Tour the grounds of Fort York at night, and hear stories about this national treasure and the history that surrounds it. From the haunted lighthouse to the bloody Battle of York, the lantern tour should not be missed.
SATURDAY, OCT. 28 and SUNDAY, OCT. 29
Boo at the Zoo at the Toronto Zoo
Kids in costume (ages 12 and under) get free admission when accompanied by an adult paying regular admission. Halloween photo opportunities.
SATURDAY, OCT. 28
Haunted Brewery and Pumpkin Carving Party at Rorschach Brewing Co.
Join us for our first annual haunted brewery and pumpkin carving party. Walk through our spooky haunted brewery then sit down and enjoy our award-winning-beer while the kiddos carve a jack-o-lantern or two.
Retro Halloween at Todmorden Mills
Celebrate Halloween traditions of the past. Tour historic homes, sample old-time treats and make a creepy craft. Costumes encouraged.
Halloween on Queen at Kew Gardens and Ivan Forrest Gardens
A costume contest with prizes to be won, games, crafts, inflatables, face painting, live music, magicians, stilt walkers and more at Kew Gardens and Ivan Forrest Gardens.
SUNDAY, OCT. 29
Toronto West Halloween Fest on Bloor Street West
The street party is on Bloor between Windermere and Runnymede. Dress up the whole family for the costume parade at 11 a.m.
There's plenty to do in Toronto this weekend. Since Halloween is just around the corner, there's lots of pumpkin and spooky events for the whole family. Check out Fairbank Village Great Pumpkin Giveaway, Fort York After Dark Lantern Tours, Boo at the Zoo, Haunted Brewery and Pumpkin Carving Party, Retro Halloween at Todmorden Mills, Halloween on Queen and Toronto West Halloween Fest.
FRIDAY, OCT. 27
Fairbank Village Great Pumpkin Giveaway and Family Trick or Treat
Fairbank Village brings Halloween to life with the Great Pumpkin Giveaway. Candy, hotdogs, free activities for kids and trick or treating.
Fort York After Dark Lantern Tours
Tour the grounds of Fort York at night, and hear stories about this national treasure and the history that surrounds it. From the haunted lighthouse to the bloody Battle of York, the lantern tour should not be missed.
SATURDAY, OCT. 28 and SUNDAY, OCT. 29
Boo at the Zoo at the Toronto Zoo
Kids in costume (ages 12 and under) get free admission when accompanied by an adult paying regular admission. Halloween photo opportunities.
SATURDAY, OCT. 28
Haunted Brewery and Pumpkin Carving Party at Rorschach Brewing Co.
Join us for our first annual haunted brewery and pumpkin carving party. Walk through our spooky haunted brewery then sit down and enjoy our award-winning-beer while the kiddos carve a jack-o-lantern or two.
Retro Halloween at Todmorden Mills
Celebrate Halloween traditions of the past. Tour historic homes, sample old-time treats and make a creepy craft. Costumes encouraged.
Halloween on Queen at Kew Gardens and Ivan Forrest Gardens
A costume contest with prizes to be won, games, crafts, inflatables, face painting, live music, magicians, stilt walkers and more at Kew Gardens and Ivan Forrest Gardens.
SUNDAY, OCT. 29
Toronto West Halloween Fest on Bloor Street West
The street party is on Bloor between Windermere and Runnymede. Dress up the whole family for the costume parade at 11 a.m.
There's plenty to do in Toronto this weekend. Since Halloween is just around the corner, there's lots of pumpkin and spooky events for the whole family. Check out Fairbank Village Great Pumpkin Giveaway, Fort York After Dark Lantern Tours, Boo at the Zoo, Haunted Brewery and Pumpkin Carving Party, Retro Halloween at Todmorden Mills, Halloween on Queen and Toronto West Halloween Fest.
FRIDAY, OCT. 27
Fairbank Village Great Pumpkin Giveaway and Family Trick or Treat
Fairbank Village brings Halloween to life with the Great Pumpkin Giveaway. Candy, hotdogs, free activities for kids and trick or treating.
Fort York After Dark Lantern Tours
Tour the grounds of Fort York at night, and hear stories about this national treasure and the history that surrounds it. From the haunted lighthouse to the bloody Battle of York, the lantern tour should not be missed.
SATURDAY, OCT. 28 and SUNDAY, OCT. 29
Boo at the Zoo at the Toronto Zoo
Kids in costume (ages 12 and under) get free admission when accompanied by an adult paying regular admission. Halloween photo opportunities.
SATURDAY, OCT. 28
Haunted Brewery and Pumpkin Carving Party at Rorschach Brewing Co.
Join us for our first annual haunted brewery and pumpkin carving party. Walk through our spooky haunted brewery then sit down and enjoy our award-winning-beer while the kiddos carve a jack-o-lantern or two.
Retro Halloween at Todmorden Mills
Celebrate Halloween traditions of the past. Tour historic homes, sample old-time treats and make a creepy craft. Costumes encouraged.
Halloween on Queen at Kew Gardens and Ivan Forrest Gardens
A costume contest with prizes to be won, games, crafts, inflatables, face painting, live music, magicians, stilt walkers and more at Kew Gardens and Ivan Forrest Gardens.
SUNDAY, OCT. 29
Toronto West Halloween Fest on Bloor Street West
The street party is on Bloor between Windermere and Runnymede. Dress up the whole family for the costume parade at 11 a.m.