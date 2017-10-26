Riverdale Halloween Show stages 15th annual production

There’s a special Halloween tradition in Riverdale that brings the community together, and results in a high-level theatrical production thousands of people have come to love and look forward to year after year.

The Riverdale Halloween Show, which this year is celebrating its 15th anniversary, is a true labour of love that takes dozens of area residents more than a month to put on each year. The show’s performers are also all from The Danforth, Riverdale, and Leslieville areas.

“It’s like an Amish barn raising, but we make theatre. I don’t know of any other neighbourhood in Toronto that does anything like this,” said Sammy Ray Welch, a freelance film and TV director who has produced and written original scripts for the production for more than a decade.

“It’s the greatest time. It’s an indescribable feeling to be on stage right beside your kids singing and dancing in front of all those people.”