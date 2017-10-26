Riverdale Halloween Show stages 15th annual production

There’s a special Halloween tradition in Riverdale that brings the community together, and results in a high-level theatrical production thousands of people have come to love and look forward to year after year.
The Riverdale Halloween Show, which this year is celebrating its 15th anniversary, is a true labour of love that takes dozens of area residents more than a month to put on each year. The show’s performers are also all from The Danforth, Riverdale, and Leslieville areas.
“It’s like an Amish barn raising, but we make theatre. I don’t know of any other neighbourhood in Toronto that does anything like this,” said Sammy Ray Welch, a freelance film and TV director who has produced and written original scripts for the production for more than a decade.
“It’s the greatest time. It’s an indescribable feeling to be on stage right beside your kids singing and dancing in front of all those people.”
VIDEO: THE LAST 14 YEARS OF THE RIVERDALE HALLOWEEN SHOW
RHWS 2012 GOGo from Sammy Ray Welch on Vimeo.
This year’s show, titled I.ZOM.B, will once again be staged on Halloween night (Tuesday, Oct. 31) at 7:30, 8, and 8:30 p.m. on Howland Road between Langley and Victor avenues. As always, admission is free, but donations are always appreciated.
“People just love the show and they really appreciate it. The (Riverdale Halloween Show) makes the neighbourhood feel really unique. It’s a huge community effort,” said Welch, who got involved in the event when he first moved to the neighbourhood in 2004.
About 10 years ago, Welch became the main producer and playwright of the show, which was founded back in 2002 by area residents Donna MacLachlan and LJ Savage.
“There are no rules. It’s such a great creative process,” said Welch, who devotes at least eight weeks each year to putting on the family friendly event.
All three of his daughters – Ginger, 13, Charlie, 10, and Lucy, 8, along with his wife Jan Parnega are also heavily involved and have also taken part in the production for several years.
This year, Leslieville resident Vanessa Dennis will once again be participating in the Riverdale Halloween Show along with her husband Spencer, 12 year-old daughter Brie, and nine-year-old son Cooper.
“It’s a very cool event and it’s so great to have all of our family involved,” said Dennis, whose older daughter Avery has also been in past productions.
For this year’s show, they’ll be playing a family from the 70s.
“We’re in crazy costumes and we’re rapping. It’s totally going to be lots of fun,” smiled Dennis, who helped film a promo video for the show outside Riverdale Perk Tuesday afternoon.
Husband Spencer also helped build sets for the production, which wouldn’t be possible without the contributions of Artists’ Play dance studio.
“The entire production is made possible by people pooling their personal resources. It’s a full month of preparation,” she said.
Each year, community members also hold a pumpkin drive to raise funds for the event. People can also support the Riverdale Halloween Show by contributing to an Indiegogo crowd funding campaign at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/i-zom-b-riverdale-halloween-show-2017#/
VIDEO: PROMO FOR THE 2016 SHOW -
The Riverdale Perk 2016 from Sammy Ray Welch on Vimeo.
VIDEO: TRAILER FOR 2014 SHOW, ‘Galloween’ -
