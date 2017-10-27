Lots of spooky Halloween fun in east Toronto

East Toronto is sure to be a spooky place this Halloween. Here’s a roundup of frightfully fun local events.
FRIDAY, OCT. 27
10th annual Fear Factory at the Beaches Recreation Centre, 6 Williamson Rd., Ages 8 to adult. Event runs Friday, Oct. 27 from 7 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. Free admission with a non-perishable food donation.
Info: 416 392-0740.
SATURDAY, OCT. 28
Retro Halloween Family Drop-In. Celebrate Halloween traditions of the past at Todmorden Mills, 67 Pottery Rd., noon to 4 p.m. Tour the site’s historic homes, sample old-time treats, and make a creepy craft. Costumes encouraged.
Info: www.toronto.ca/todmordenmills.
Riverside Halloween Fest, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Festivities include a haunted house, pumpkin carving, kiddie costume parade, face painting, a bouncy castle, ghost stories and more. Presented by Nell & Natasha’s Real Estate Homeward, Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre, Team Sheppard Re/MAX, and the Riverside Business Improvement Area (BIA).
Info: www.riverside-to.com.
Halloween on Queen at Kew Gardens, 2075 Queen St. E., and Ivan Forrest Gardens, 131 Glen Manor Dr., noon to 4 p.m. Festivities include a costume contest (pets welcome), treats, games, face painting, crafts, music, entertainment and more. Presented by the Beach Village BIA and area businesses.
Info: www.thebeachvillage.com.
Spooky story time at the Jones Library, 118 Jones Ave. 11 to 11:45 a.m. Feel free to wear your costume.
Info: www.torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT309322&R=EVT309322.
MONDAY, OCT. 30
Halloween puppet show and activity at the Gerrard/Ashdale Library, 1432 Gerrard St. E., 1:30 to 2 p.m. Suitable for children 3 and older.
Info: www.torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT297484&R=EVT297484
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 1
‘Punkin Grove’s pumpkin parade and contest at the Ashbridge Estate, 1444 Queen St. E., 5:30 to 8 p.m. Judging starts at 7 p.m.
Presented by Applegrove Community Complex.
