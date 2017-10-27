Lots of spooky Halloween fun in east Toronto

East Toronto is sure to be a spooky place this Halloween. Here’s a roundup of frightfully fun local events.

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

10th annual Fear Factory at the Beaches Recreation Centre, 6 Williamson Rd., Ages 8 to adult. Event runs Friday, Oct. 27 from 7 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. Free admission with a non-perishable food donation.

Info: 416 392-0740.

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Retro Halloween Family Drop-In. Celebrate Halloween traditions of the past at Todmorden Mills, 67 Pottery Rd., noon to 4 p.m. Tour the site’s historic homes, sample old-time treats, and make a creepy craft. Costumes encouraged.

Info: www.toronto.ca/todmordenmills.

Riverside Halloween Fest, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Festivities include a haunted house, pumpkin carving, kiddie costume parade, face painting, a bouncy castle, ghost stories and more. Presented by Nell & Natasha’s Real Estate Homeward, Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre, Team Sheppard Re/MAX, and the Riverside Business Improvement Area (BIA).

Info: www.riverside-to.com.

Halloween on Queen at Kew Gardens, 2075 Queen St. E., and Ivan Forrest Gardens, 131 Glen Manor Dr., noon to 4 p.m. Festivities include a costume contest (pets welcome), treats, games, face painting, crafts, music, entertainment and more. Presented by the Beach Village BIA and area businesses.