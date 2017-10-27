uReport: Toronto International Dance Festival promotes multiculturalism

Dancing Damsels Inc. brought together more than 20 dance companies showcasing their styles all on one stage Saturday, Oct. 7 at the fourth annual Toronto International Dance Festival (TIDF 2017).

Held inside the Lyric Theatre at Toronto Centre for the Arts, 5040 Yonge St., the festival aimed to promote cultural integration, which helps foster a bonding among Toronto’s diverse communities from around the world.

This dance festival provided a common platform to all artists to display their talents and the dance connoisseurs to appreciate the performing arts by masters as well as novices. It proved to be a lavish feast for the eyes and ears for all international dance lovers.

Flawless performance by all the renowned artists captivated the audience’s hearts and left them spellbound. The quality of dance performed here was unmatched in terms of presentation and quality.