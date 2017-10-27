uReport: Toronto International Dance Festival promotes multiculturalism

Dancing Damsels Inc. brought together more than 20 dance companies showcasing their styles all on one stage Saturday, Oct. 7 at the fourth annual Toronto International Dance Festival (TIDF 2017).
Held inside the Lyric Theatre at Toronto Centre for the Arts, 5040 Yonge St., the festival aimed to promote cultural integration, which helps foster a bonding among Toronto’s diverse communities from around the world.
This dance festival provided a common platform to all artists to display their talents and the dance connoisseurs to appreciate the performing arts by masters as well as novices. It proved to be a lavish feast for the eyes and ears for all international dance lovers.
Flawless performance by all the renowned artists captivated the audience’s hearts and left them spellbound. The quality of dance performed here was unmatched in terms of presentation and quality.
TIDF 2017 participants were Sakuramai TO, Druid Academy Irish Dancers Inc., The Rhythm Ensemble, SLOGA Dance Company, Mexican folkloric group Tonatiuh, Kaleidoscope Chinese Performing Arts (KCPA), Nirkoda Israeli Dancers of Toronto, Sampradaya Dance Creations, Shhhhh Designz Entertainment, Panwar Music and Dance, Adishankara Academy of Performing Arts (ASAPA), Dancing Damsels Inc, Roosara Dance, Samba Jess Academy, Belly Up Belly Dance Studio, Melodia de Bolivia Dance Academy, Filippino Fiesta, Ensemle Topaz, Esmeralda Enrique Spanish Dance Company, Kahawi Dance Theatre and Melodia de Bolivia Dance Group.
