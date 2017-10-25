5 great Halloween events happening in Toronto

NIGHT OF DREAD

Wear your best black-and-white “dreadful” attire and join Clay and Paper Theatre, towering puppets, stilt walkers, fire-spinners and more as they walk Toronto’s streets Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Dufferin Grove Park. Suggested donation of $5, $10 or $15.

HAUNTED HIGH PARK

Enter High Park after dark and discover the chilling legends and ghostly tales that have been spooking visitors of the park for decades and walk inside the candlelit rooms of the historic Colborne Lodge Oct. 27 to 29 at 7:30 p.m. in High Park. $32.50 per person.

TORONTO’S HORROR HALLWAYS

Toronto’s Horror Hallways returns with a bigger and scarier maze than ever before. This year features pitch-black hallways and demons around every corner. Fridays (6-11 p.m.), Saturdays (6-11 p.m.) and Sundays (6-10 p.m.) until Halloween at 37 Stoffel Dr. in Etobicoke. $15 per person.

SCREAMWHISTLE

Steam Whistle Brewery is back with its 16th annual Screamwhistle Halloween dance party. Screamwhistle takes over the brewery for two nights with music provided by DJs Skratch Bastid and Fields McQueen on Oct. 27 and 29 at 255 Bremner Blvd. Doors open at 9 p.m. $35 per person.

HALLOWEEN ON CHURCH STREET

One of the biggest Halloween events the city has to offer, Halloween on Church Street is the annual Halloween block party that features thousands of costume-donned attendees. It takes place Tuesday, Oct. 31 at Church and Wellesley Village starting at 6:30 p.m. Free.

