uReport: Toronto Speed Skating Club hosts 16 Ontario clubs at meet

The Olympic spirit was in the air as the Toronto Speed Skating Club (TSSC) held its annual Regional Short Track Speed Skating meet Sunday, Feb. 4.

There were 130 enthusiastic skaters of all ages in the competition, from as young as six to as old as 60. The oldest skater in the TSSC is an amazing 78 years young. Every speed skater competing in the Olympics started their journey racing in events just like this.

Although most skaters were from Toronto and the GTA, some skaters came from clubs as far away as Thunder Bay and Sudbury. There are 25 speed skating clubs in Ontario and 16 of them competed in this event.

Since regional meets and the sport of speed skating are open to everybody, speed skating makes for a great family activity. It’s one of the few sports in which the whole family can train together and compete together. There were many parents who were competing this past weekend who also had children that were competing.

If you would like to try out speed skating, the TSSC offers a four-week Learn to Speed Skate class. To sign up for lessons, go to www.torontospeedskating.org.

On Family Day, Feb. 19, the club will host its Try Speed Skating For Free event at the MasterCard Centre, 400 Kipling Ave., Rink 4, from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Speed skates will be available to try, but supplies are limited so it's first come, first served. It’s open to all ages.

