uReport: Etobicoke beach valleyball player to represent Canada in China

The week of Jan. 28 was a week of miracle and celebration for Etobicoke's Dana Roskic and her teammate from Winnipeg, Manitoba Erika Vermette.

Dana is a Grade 12 student at Richview Collegiate, while Erika is a year younger.

Even though the girls live miles apart, they found themselves as beach partners during the two-day Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) qualifications tournament at the Downsview Park in Toronto.

Both Erika and Dana have played indoor and beach volleyball for years. At last year's Beach Canadian Nationals held in Ottawa, Dana won bronze in U18 division while Erika won gold in U16 division. The girls paired up for the FIVB event on suggestion by Dana's coach, former Olympian John Child.