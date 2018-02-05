uReport: Etobicoke beach valleyball player to represent Canada in China

The week of Jan. 28 was a week of miracle and celebration for Etobicoke's Dana Roskic and her teammate from Winnipeg, Manitoba Erika Vermette.
Dana is a Grade 12 student at Richview Collegiate, while Erika is a year younger.
Even though the girls live miles apart, they found themselves as beach partners during the two-day Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) qualifications tournament at the Downsview Park in Toronto.
Both Erika and Dana have played indoor and beach volleyball for years. At last year's Beach Canadian Nationals held in Ottawa, Dana won bronze in U18 division while Erika won gold in U16 division. The girls paired up for the FIVB event on suggestion by Dana's coach, former Olympian John Child.
Over two days, in a strong field that included Team Ontario and Team Canada selects, the girls managed to eliminate 12 other teams and win gold. The gold medal is their ticket for the FIVB U19 Beach Volleyball World Championship.
They will represent Canada at the seven-day event in Nanjing, China this June.
For more details, visit Volleyball Canada's post at bit.ly/fivb4selected
To support Dana and Erika's training and the trip, donate at Volleyball Canada Vision 2020 at bit.ly/supportdanaerika and enter "Dana Roskic" in the field "Message (optional)".
