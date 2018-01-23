Balmy Beach Club to host sixth annual Winter Classic hockey tourney

The Balmy Beach Club will once again be honouring John ‘Jocko’ Thompson at its upcoming Winter Classic hockey tournament.

The 2018 event is set for Friday, Jan. 26 at the Kew Gardens rink, 2075 Queen St. E. at Lee Avenue. The sixth annual memorial tourney will get underway at 6 p.m. Spectators are welcome to watch the games for free.

An after party will follow at the Balmy Beach Club, which is located at the foot of Beech Avenue.

The Winter Classic is held in memory of John ‘Jocko’ Thompson, a Beach resident who played hockey with the local club’s league but died of a heart attack 11 years ago while playing hockey at Ted Reeve Arena.