To the editor:

Re: Toronto's pedestrians must share blame for road accidents, readers say, Feb. 9.

Good points in your columns on road safety. I walk a lot — but also drive — in my neighbourhood of Sunnylea, where many of the streets have no sidewalks.

At night, my friends and I wear flashing lights — available at pet stores and various variety stores — or carry flashlights.

I live in dread of ever hitting someone, but see the whole issue as one of shared responsibility. (Stop signs mean "stop," not roll on through.)

Few people seem to know that when there are no sidewalks, pedestrians should walk on the left side, facing oncoming traffic.

Has Elmer the Safety Elephant vanished from the school system? The "walk left" rule was drummed into earlier generations by the Elmer program. Now clusters of people of all ages are stretched across both sides of the road. Strollers, dogs, adults and kids on both sides make for risky travel all around.

If the schools could go back to teaching the kids — with or without a reminder elephant — the kids would be happy to teach the adults, and we would all be safer.

Martha Jackson, Etobicoke



