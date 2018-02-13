To the editor:

Re: Some of you say pedestrians share blame for accidents, Feb. 8

The focus in waiting for a break to enter the flow of cars hinders pedestrian awareness. Making sure drivers and pedestrians are aware of each other is a challenge.

In the extra minute or so waiting for traffic to clear, pedestrians can step into harm’s way. All drivers have sometimes failed to check again for pedestrians and, unfortunately, the pedestrian, who has the right of way, could end up being dead.

The deadly situation might be averted if the pedestrian would hit the front fender of a car with his or her hand to call attention to the driver that he or she is beginning to cross the street. I have never felt that drivers were offended when I hit their front fender to let them know I was about to cross in front of them.

When I drive, I always appreciate it when pedestrians make sure that I see them.

Richard Kruse, Toronto