To the editor:

Re: Visually impaired Leslieville dog owner plans to fight off-leash fine, Feb. 7.

Talk is cheap and so are promises to take action. Is there a timeline with Ward 30 Coun. Paula Fletcher’s assurance she will do something to resolve this?

The issue is years old. If Toronto parks, forestry and recreation resurfaces the park again that will be the third surface in as many years. The last surface cost well over $100,000.

If only parks, forestry and recreation had listened to the local stakeholders and Dog Owners Liability Act to use cedar chips, after they took "nearly $20,000" raised by the community, this would still be a busy park. Instead, they ignored the input of the community, wasted tax dollars and the money raised by the community and put down pea gravel.

Kudos to Mel Semper for her protest drawing attention to this issue. And thanks to local dog trainer Katy Reid and her group for holding “(the city’s) feet to the fire.” If the city wants to do this right, they should return the money raised by the community with an apology. The money could be used to add further enhancements to the dog park.

Wm. Perry, East York