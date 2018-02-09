To the editor:

Re: Battle over Long Branch lot severances divides south Etobicoke community, Feb. 1.

It is interesting to see how misinformed newcomers are when they come to our Lakeshore communities.

The whole issue regarding the “splitting” of wide, long-established housing lots in the Lakeshore and other areas is that it is not allowed under Ontario’s planning policies in communities such as Long Branch.

Lot-splitting constitutes “intensification,” which is required to be directed to specific areas within municipalities. Those areas are designated as “urban growth areas” by the province, and in Toronto are downtown, the city centres and the avenues.

Such regulations are enacted to protect established, “stable” areas, namely “neighbourhoods” and “apartment neighbourhoods” from attacks on established neighbourhood character and structure.

If people performed due diligence before starting any building project they would not only become informed about what is required, they would also avoid compliance issues.

Planning policies are enacted to control development, and as such, there is no “overstepping bounds” with respect to property rights. You simply follow all the rules that are required for compliance.

It is up to individual property owners to educate themselves about what building requirements are to maintain our long-established communities. Problems only occur when disregard for those requirements are attempted.

Paul Chomik, Etobicoke

