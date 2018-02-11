Etobicoke may never be the same.

Doug Ford, the former councillor and brother of late mayor Rob Ford, has made it as clear as he can that he won't be a part of the municipal conversation in 2018, throwing all-in to his provincial leadership bid. He will be seeking a seat in Etobicoke North in the June provincial election — which, even if he doesn't win the leadership of the Progressive Conservative party, he is very likely to win. And that means that while Doug Ford will likely hold office once more in Etobicoke, it won't be at city hall.

This is a big change for Etobicoke. For nearly a decade, the Ford family has both maintained power, and given power to the wards west of Toronto — in particular, Conservative power.

Ford Nation may have spread across the city for four years starting in 2010, but its roots were in Etobicoke, and its voice was the duet of Mayor Rob Ford and brother Doug, then a councillor. Even with Doug’s loss in the surprisingly close mayoral race in 2014, just the threat of his return for a rematch gave Etobicoke a significant voice of its own in Toronto politics.

Now, the only Ford at city hall is Doug's nephew Michael Ford, who is not, to anyone's knowledge, seeking to challenge Tory. And so Etobicoke politicians wishing to carry on the Ford legacy will be on their own.

Etobicoke does remain one of the most deeply conservative areas of the city, at least judging by its representatives. Vince Crisanti, who was deposed as deputy mayor last summer by Mayor Tory for showing overt support to Doug Ford, and Crisanti's replacement Stephen Holyday are working hard along with Michael Ford to challenge initiatives, such as cycling infrastructure and light rail, that the Ford family of politicians has identified as a part of the downtown left-wing agenda.

The rest — John Campbell, Mark Grimes and Justin Di Ciano — aren't as consistently voluble on those issues, but no one would mistake any of them for a downtown lefty.

But with Doug Ford's planned ascension to Queen's Park, a weight has fallen on each of those six, to either carry the rhetorical burden of the alpha-Ford brand on behalf of Etobicoke — or maybe, start working on political reinvention.

