Was there ever a time when we weren’t angry at each other on the roads, or we could safely cross them without fear?

Some of you say yes.

In my last column, I argued police should save pedestrian lives by targeting bad drivers, instead of telling pedestrians to stay off devices and wear reflective clothes.

I got lots of responses saying pedestrians are equally to blame for accidents, and people must be taught how to cross streets properly.

“Too many just charge forward when the light turns green, their view blocked with hooded coats, or they are looking at their cellphones,” writes Bob, who wants to bring back the days when police taught us to look all ways at school, and Elmer the Safety Elephant hung from flagpoles.

Susan from South Etobicoke complains children are no longer conditioned to walk facing traffic.

She blames everyone for the danger — the cyclists, drivers, pedestrians — because everyone breaks rules. “Everyone pretends to be ignorant.”

But there are pedestrians who follow the rules and still get hit, or missed by inches.

One reader mentions a recent close call while crossing at a green light, explaining this happens as speeding cars turn corners: “Actually, I feel safer crossing midblock, well away from any corner.”

I heard from Dennis, who asked me to consider “mental injuries” to drivers hitting pedestrians. When 18, Dennis struck a woman who “walked in front of my vehicle from the curb” and was injured.