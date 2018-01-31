There has been some issues regarding the King Street TTC Pilot Project between Bathurst Street and Jarvis Street. The concern has been the negative effect of this project on small business owners in the area.

One of the most vocal voices has been Mr. Al Carbone of the Kit Kat Italian Bar & Grill located at 297 King St. W., right in the heart of Toronto’s Entertainment District. This restaurant is part of an area known locally as “restaurant row.”

I have eaten here a number of times and the restaurant does serve amazing Italian cooking in a cosy brick-lined space. It is also a great place for me to eat because of its proximity to downtown theatres.

Unfortunately, very few people realize that this eatery is part of our city’s built and natural heritage.

The commercial properties with the addresses 295, 297 and 299 King St. W. are known as the James McGee Building (1876) and the trio were designated heritage under Part IV and Part V of the Ontario Heritage Act in 2012. The structures are found in the King-Spadina Heritage Conservation District boundary.

The other draw that the Kit Kat has for me is their at least 70-year-old tree of heaven (Ailanthus altissima). Its base is found in the kitchen area and the trunk goes up and up right through the roof into an open canopy with a seating area surrounding it.

Mr. Carbone is very passionate about this tree and employs a registered arborist.

This tree species was made famous by the novel A Tree Grows In Brooklyn (1943) written by Betty Smith. The story was adapted for the silver screen with the same title in 1945.

The symbolism in the novel is that the tree of heaven can grow in the poorest neighbourhoods, right through cement with very little water or fertilizer. It flourishes and survives just likes the families that live in these neighbourhoods, as they survive with all their hardships.

An invasive species, it's native to northeast and central China and also Taiwan. It was brought to North America in the late 1700s and was used extensively as an urban street tree in the 1800s.