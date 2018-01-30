Little has been publicly discussed, but 5G will require considerable new infrastructure – numerous small but powerful antennas and base stations along urban streets in front of homes, and along roads. These transmitters and receivers will add an additional layer of electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation to our ambient environment, and close to people. There has been little or no research on the health effects of every-day exposure to these pulsed 5G higher frequencies. Innovation Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) is in the process of issuing licences for 5G-millimetre wave frequency wireless spectrums in the GHz range, however the ISED consultation document on 5G made no mention of human health.

The City of Toronto and the public should be aware that there is strong scientific disagreement about the risks to health from current exposure to EMF radiation from cell towers, smart meters, and personal wireless devices. Several countries have more protective limits on exposure, especially for children.

In 2017 more than 180 scientists and doctors, many of whom have studied the effects of RF-EMF radiation, signed onto the 5G Scientific Appeal stating “We recommend a moratorium on the roll out of the fifth generation (5G) for telecommunication until potential hazards for human health and the environment have been fully investigated by scientists independent from industry... RF-EMF has been proven to be harmful for humans and the environment.”

The Learning Disabilities Association of Canada, and Stop Cancer Now, made the same recommendations in submissions last year in response to the the ISED Consultation document.