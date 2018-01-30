After the electoral turn of events in 2016, only a fool would dismiss the goofball political strategies of a rich man casting a hungry eye toward public office.

Still, it's tempting to do just that with Doug Ford, who on Monday afternoon gathered reporters in his mum's basement in Etobicoke to launch his bid for the Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership. Just six months earlier, the former city councillor and brother to the late former mayor Rob Ford had invited reporters to his mum's backyard, to announce that he would be seeking the Toronto mayoralty in a rematch with Mayor John Tory.

Despite not being able to raise or spend money, Ford spent the months between then and Monday on a bit of a municipal tear, building his case against John Tory's mayoralty one tweet, one scrum at a time. The terrible mayor was killing businesses on King Street with the streetcar-priority pilot project. The elitist mayor had forced unwanted bike lanes on the upper Beach residents living near Woodbine Avenue and on Annex residents living near Bloor Street. The mayor, said Ford, didn't care enough to visit communities in Etobicoke and Scarborough. The one-stop subway needed more stops and taxes needed to be lower, and Tory wasn't filling any of those needs.

It was a boisterous precampaign broadside, and although polling suggests that Ford would have a hard time winning with that kind of thing, he did get Tory's attention; there was going to be a race.

It is likely that there still will be a mayor's race — Ford insightfully noted that the Progressive Conservative “elite” don't want him in the leadership, and if that's decided against him in March, Ford will still have time to get back to municipal politics before nominations open in May.

In that case, a shot at Patrick Brown's old job would be a double-edged sword. It would certainly boost Ford's media profile in a way that a few tweets and news conferences from the sidelines never could. But it would also demonstrate a lack of conviction — and that's a narrative that Tory and his supporters would surely push.

If 2016 hadn't happened — which is to say, if Donald Trump hadn't won the Republican nomination and U.S. presidency — we might end our speculation on that point.

But now, we cannot afford to. It is possible that should the PCs go for a hastily-convened leadership campaign, Ford will be able to do the same thing that Patrick Brown did to win the leadership, and simply sign up more supporters than anyone else.

And it is possible, then, that Ford could run a strong, grass-roots-style campaign similar to the one that propelled his brother Rob to office in Toronto in 2010, replacing Brown's Red-Tory policy platform with a Ford-family red-meat, hard right platform, and take the province from Kathleen Wynne and the wildly unpopular governing Liberals.

So best not to snicker too loudly at Ford's shifting ambitions. They may be goofball, but we are living in goofball times.