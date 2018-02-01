In downtown Toronto at least, one might be forgiven for thinking that the fabled War on the Car — if ever there was one — is effectively finished.

The pilot project to remove cars from King Street is barrelling along almost as quickly as the newly-unshackled streetcars; last year's pilot project to put up protected bike lanes on Bloor Street through the Annex has been made permanent. There are objections, from some businesses and motorists, but not enough to make a difference. It is almost, dare one think it, that there was never a War on the Car to begin with.

Would that it were so simple. For by every indication, the bugles are still sounding a few miles north of downtown Toronto to another downtown, in the old city of North York.

There, the battle lines are drawn again, in the form of the REimagining Yonge Street plan working its way through public works and infrastructure committee.

REimagining Yonge is a $51-million plan to turn Yonge Street between Sheppard and Finch avenues into a more effective main street for the communities of Willowdale. It would narrow lanes, widen sidewalks and crucially, run bike lanes up and down Yonge Street — reducing the six-lane road to just four lanes.

Likely, it won't get through intact. Mayor John Tory has made it known he's supporting a Plan B, that would move the lanes to the west on a service road running parallel. The car traffic on Yonge, much of it commuters from the 905 region, would take precedence over cyclists.

And so it is that the war continues to the north. Although in this case, it's not one against the car.

