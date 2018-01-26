To the editor:

Re: Speeding tickets, not reflective tags, will save more lives in Toronto, Jan. 25.

I just read your article on saving pedestrians from bad drivers. I agree 100 per cent that there are plenty of bad drivers on our roads. But from my point of view there are just as many people out there who take foolish, dangerous chances when they cross our streets.

I'll share one quick experience with you. I was on Highway 7 recently by the new subway station. I had the green right turn arrow. As I proceeded to make my turn a bunch of people walked out onto the road against the light. When I blew my horn the response I got was the middle finger salute.