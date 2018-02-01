It seems that even hate crime charges cannot deter Toronto-based Your Ward News from publishing and distributing its extremist tabloid.

The latest edition – dated Winter 2018 and also available online – recently caught some Torontonians by surprise when it was delivered to their homes.

“I've looked at previous editions and found them to be toxic: homophobic, Islamophobic, racist and completely objectionable,” one resident told Metroland Media Toronto reporter Joanna Lavoie. “I was relieved when they had been barred from using Canada Post, and was crestfallen when I saw it had been distributed in another way.”

Your Ward News is currently under a Canada Post distribution ban, which Judy Foote, Canada’s former Public Services and Procurement Minister, issued in May 2016.

In November, police charged publisher/owner Leroy St. Germaine and editor James Sears with two counts each of wilful promotion of hatred against Jews and women. The next court date for the pair is Feb. 14 at the College Park courthouse.

Sears promises in their Winter edition “they will continue to print and deliver 305,000 copies of our paper using private companies and our volunteer army.”

More than one reader has inquired why we would even give a platform to Your Ward News, and they have a good point.

Essentially it’s just the mouthpiece of Sears. His writings are often hateful and offensive to many groups, be they Jews, Muslims, Marxists, the LGBTQ community, feminists, pro-choicers, Liberals, etc. Usually this type of trolling is hidden in the darker corners of the web by authors who remain in obscurity, mostly anonymous, dwelling in their own hateful circles.

With Your Ward News, however, if its distribution numbers are accurate, it's delivered to thousands of households.

And that’s what makes it a pressing problem.