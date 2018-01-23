I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the complete strangers who stopped to assist with my mother’s accident on Sunday, Jan. 14 at Cloverdale Mall in Etobicoke.

While shopping with my cousin, my elderly mother fell in the parking lot by the car. While waiting for the ambulance to arrive, complete strangers stopped to offer assistance. Many of these strangers took off their coats and used them as blankets for my mom as she was lying and stuck on the ground.

Although they were afraid to move her until help arrived, one man obtained a flat piece of cardboard and slipped it under my mom’s hip because she complained about the cold ground.

These strangers and the female security guard from the mall all waited around in the cold without their own coats until help arrived some 30 minutes later. While I don’t know the identity of these folks, I did want to thank them for their kindness.