The future is barrelling down on us all – and by all accounts, it looks as though when it gets here it'll be driven by a robot.

So-called driverless cars are poised to take the lane on roads in Toronto and around the world within the next several years, and the new technology will be transformative – particularly for a place like Toronto and its region, that has already been transformed by the arrival of the automobile itself.

Because of that first transformation, we've enjoyed first the blessing of being able to travel great distances relatively quickly, on little more than a whim, and then the curse of being stuck in traffic, vulnerable to life-altering (and sometimes ending) accidents, and choking on exhaust fumes.

Based on a report by City of Toronto staff that came before the public works and infrastructure committee last week, cars that eliminate the fallible human driver for the algorithm-driven robotic brain behind the driverless car will be transformative – for good and ill – to the same magnitude, but in what may be surprising ways.

On the plus side, the cars would be a boon for the elderly and disabled, who will have much easier mobility options if fleets of robotic autos are on the road. Similarly, at least in urbanized areas, there will be significantly less need for individual car ownership.

But the robot cars and trucks will bring with them problems.

For one thing, they could be job killers. Taxi drivers, truck drivers and even people working in garbage collection could be replaced much more efficiently and cost-effectively with robot vehicles.

Automated garbage collection and street cleaning might seem good for the public purse, but in Toronto, it will also likely mean a drop in parking revenue – possibly a significant drop.

And experts indicate that it won't necessarily do much for congestion, and could even make it worse, as door-to-door transportation becomes more affordable, and therefore preferable to mass transit. That, and a decreased demand for parking, will mean changes to the way we plan cities.

It is good to see that this city is at least trying to get ahead of this very complicated and disruptive new technology. Two years ago, Toronto hired a staff position to work at co-ordinating Toronto's policy response with other levels of government and institutions.