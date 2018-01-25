I was in Birch Cliff, listening to Myles Currie, Toronto’s Transportation Services director, talk about the intersection where a woman, Karla Groten, was run over and killed last month.

Currie called traffic safety a “generational thing.” Once, he said, people cared most about moving traffic; 15 years from now, we’ll walk more, and self-driving cars will eliminate many accidents, as seatbelts did.

Meanwhile, out walking, Currie said, “I put on my reflective armbands at night.”

The city and Toronto’s police are asking us to do likewise. They handed reflective tags to pedestrians last week, as if tiny flashes would stop an onrushing car.

Toronto’s latest safety campaign frustrates people in Birch Cliff, a neighbourhood on Scarborough’s Kingston Road terrorized by speeding drivers.

They’ve seen horrible accidents, had parked cars totalled. They want speeders and drunk-drivers caught, but such enforcement dropped off after police centralized Traffic Services downtown.

Pedestrians aren’t cyclists. They don’t share the road with cars, so you “can’t expect them to be dressing up in bright safety gear to go buy milk,” says Dylan Reid, an East Yorker and co-founder of Walk Toronto.

Overtures to wear reflectors and never cross midblock won’t soothe the many who wait on long, dark stretches of suburban road at bus stops they can only reach legally by trudging blocks out of their way.

Jessica Renee Salickram was killed this month after getting off a bus on part of Steeles Avenue which had no sidewalk. The closest safe crossing was more than 300 metres away.

“She didn’t really have any safe options,” says Reid.