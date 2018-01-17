On Saturday, October 27, 2012, I had the honour of being part of the crowd of supporters when the Roncesvalles silver maple was recognized as a heritage tree. It is apparently the oldest tree in a commercial area in the City of Toronto. This area has affectionately named the tree, “Roncy”.

The over 100-year-old maple is so well loved that when Roncesvalles Avenue was under construction, the community got together with city hall staff members and saved the tree by replacing concrete sidewalk tiles with flexible tiles to protect the roots from pedestrians but also these tiles allow root growth and better circulation of air and water.

Karyn Klaire Koski, a TV producer, even made up an amazing video about why this tree is so significant. She was assisted with the production of this video by high school students in the Toronto District School Board Grade 11 Internship Program.

The tree is located on the east side of the street and just south of St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church. As it is found in the municipal sidewalk area, you can see the tree when you drive or walk north and south on the street.

On a personal note, I visit the maple frequently as I have friends that live south of its location. We always enjoy lunching at the various eateries on the street. When I go to the yearly Polish Festival in September, Roncy seems to be looking down and watching us at the largest Polish Festival in North America.

The silver maple must enjoy observing the people meet up under its branches as they decide where they are going to explore this vibrant village which is part of our city.

Edith George is a tree-hugging Torontonian. She is an advisor to the non-profit - The Ontario Urban Forest Council (founded in 1963) and a past director on the board of the Weston Historical Society. Edith hopes people will share their stories of their great trees that are found on their properties. Why do the owners have such passion for their trees? What makes their trees a part of their life? The tree stories will appear in her monthly column. She can be reached at researcher1@sympatico.ca. Visit her at http://www.edithgeorge.com/