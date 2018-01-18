One can imagine as the winter moves on, would-be progressive mayoral candidates and their potential supporters are kicking themselves for their timidity.

The best guess for years that John Tory was pretty much unassailable, at least from the left. It wasn't so much that Tory has been a consistent supporter of progressive causes: he's stuck to his guns on right-of-centre shibboleths like low property taxes, an elevated Gardiner Expressway and a one-stop Scarborough subway, and has been inconsistent on some key files dear to progressive hearts.

But Tory's been gracious, and moderate, and crucially, not a member of the Ford family, and the assumption has been until now that this was enough for left-of-centre voters still traumatized by four years of Rob Ford's mayoralty. Sensible left-wing pols have made the call to hold their fire in 2018 and concentrate on the municipal election following.

But in the dying weeks of 2017, Tory showed a weak flank, when at the December meeting of council he failed to back a move that might have strengthened the city's ability to deal with a surge in homelessness alongside an early winter cold snap.

Tory maintains that he did no such thing in deciding to hold off on seeking federal help opening the Moss Park armouries for an emergency winter shelter: he simply listened to advice from city staff and chose another route. But it didn't matter: the crisis as it emerged pricked the conscience of the public in a way that was quite extraordinary, and perhaps pushed some of them to the left.

All of it, too late really. With no candidate, no machine and not enough time to build either, the left have likely missed the boat they couldn't anticipate.

David Nickle is a reporter and columnist covering Toronto City Hall for Metroland. Email dnickle@insidetoronto.com, follow him on Twitter @davidnickle, and on Facebook @InsideToronto