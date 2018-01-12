It’s as if this winter’s freezing air woke the city up.

Torontonians don’t want to see people die on our streets, but as January’s cold snap continued it was no longer possible to imagine they wouldn’t.

People called on politicians to open the armouries and more winter respite centres so loudly, they started moving.

But will we speak so loudly about Toronto’s homeless in April?

Many homeless are refugee claimants, including children. The city now houses refugees in Scarborough motels and North York hotels, but those are full.

Their presence in shelters was noticeable in 2015, spiked in 2017 and is expected to increase this year.

We know federal resources for refugees fall short in Toronto. The city’s mental health workers are too few, particularly at night. Licensed supportive housing, keeping people with mental illness and other conditions safe, is painfully scarce.

More and more in this expensive city, people on disability or Ontario Works are steps away from living on the street themselves.

The absence of legal, licensed rooming houses in much of the city — and even shortages of nursing home beds — force people to hand over support cheques or meager earnings to anyone offering them a roof.

Opening an armoury keeps people alive. It isn’t enough. Homelessness can only be cured with homes, with support and treatment, and first of all, by speaking to homeless people about why they are on the street.