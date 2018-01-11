Nineteen years ago, then-mayor Mel Lastman brought down nearly as much derision on Toronto as Mother Nature dumped snow.

It was a lot of snow that came down in the early days of January 1999: enough to choke downtown streets with feet of snow and shut the city down. Lastman, who'd been mayor of the new amalgamated city for just one year, made the snap decision to call in the army.

It really was a lot of snow for Toronto, but in the rest of the country Lastman's call for military aid turned into a bit of a joke, one that he never lived down.

In early January 2018, Toronto was faced with another chilly crisis. This time, nobody was laughing when Mayor John Tory announced that, finally, the city would see about opening the Moss Park Armoury to help deal with Toronto's growing crisis of homelessness. This time, the only question was: what took you so long?

It is a fair question. In December, Toronto Council had before it a motion from Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam (Toronto Centre — Rosedale), asking that the city declare the 30 per cent rise in homelessness over three years in Toronto an emergency, and ask that the federal government open the armouries as emergency shelter for the winter.

Council chose a more measured approach — allocating just over $10 million to create more permanent shelter beds, and to open up more modest shelters for the winter.

It turned out that Wong-Tam and the minority of councillors were right: Toronto hit a deep freeze and the shelter system proved barely adequate to manage the crisis. And the public who 19 years ago snickered at soldiers shovelling snow demanded action, which the city belatedly took: new shelter beds, new warming centres, and finally a request to Ottawa, that the Canadian Forces open the Moss Park Armoury.

Ottawa delivered, although not quite the winter-long solution the city was seeking. The Moss Park Armoury is open for just a fortnight, as a bridge while the city and the province look to find a longer-term solution serving the needs of Toronto's swelling population of homeless people. It's an ad hoc fix to a problem admittedly far more complicated than a few feet of snow was 19 years ago.

But this crisis was no surprise. Council had the opportunity to ask for help a month ago, faced with a swelling homeless population and the prospect of a hard winter, and chose not to. That, and any confusion that follows, remains on them.