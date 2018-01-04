There is great change afoot for 2018, and much of it is the kind that comes on a schedule: Toronto voters will elect their mayor and a new, slightly swollen city council, and will also have a hand in electing a new government in Queen's Park.

But it's not all on a timetable. By happenstance, the city government will also be undergoing a more tectonic change. In 2017, three senior and very public-facing bureaucrats announced their departure, and only one of those we might have expected: John Livey, the deputy city manager who oversees a lot of the city's heavy-lifting, public-facing divisions and services, from garbage collection to transportation, announced his plans to retire in December.

But earlier in the year, Jennifer Keesmaat — the city's chief planner who reported to Livey — surprised everyone and resigned after just a few years. And after her, Andy Byford quit his post as CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission to take a job in New York City, running its subway system.

If a lot of Livey's work is very public facing, Keesmaat and Byford both faced the public to an unusual and very personal degree. Keesmaat lived and breathed on Twitter, arguing persuasively, and sometimes inconveniently, for a city that focused on pedestrians, cyclists and transit users first. Byford, who came in during the Ford years to replace his politically inconvenient predecessor, the Scarborough-subway-skeptic Gary Webster, focused on improving customer service and letting riders know he was doing it through media, both standard and social.