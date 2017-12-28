In July, I was in Guy Colichhio’s little yard, listening as he tore a strip off Toronto’s mayor.

“John Tory, the jackass, should show his face up here,” Colicchio said.

The week before, a heavy metal gate at his Toronto Community Housing townhouse complex fell on his wife’s ankle, which was still bruised.

Colicchio did his best to take care of his place, and so did most of his neighbours; this was all they could afford, and they were hearing rumours the complex would be demolished or sold, like some TCH townhouses in North York.

He remembered when these townhouses were some of Canada’s best, but now the TCH seemed chronically short of money. “Who’s responsible for the money disappearing?” Colicchio asked in the yard, where rats were digging tunnels below his stringbeans and roses.

Colicchio blamed Tory and Premier Kathleen Wynne, whom he called “Wynnie the Poo.”

I mention Colicchio because 2018 is a year when we could dump Tory, Wynne and lots of other politicians – if we wanted to.

Let’s think about that.

First, learn who your representatives are and what they’re responsible for doing. Many residents, especially in the city’s outer wards, don’t know.

Think hard about your councillor or MPP and what they’ve done for you, or haven’t, in the last four years. Then look next year at who the alternatives are.