It was a year to remember and a year that many of us might like to one day forget.

In 2017, much of that memorability, of course, has not much to do with us here in Toronto, at least not directly. When Donald Trump took office as the 75th president of the United States of America, many of us felt a shock of familiarity: not so long ago, Toronto's mayor's office was occupied by a politician not so very different from Donald Trump. There may not have been questions about Russian involvement in Rob Ford's election in 2010, and neither did the late Ford abuse Twitter as Trump has. But we do know how it feels to be living in a constituency divided by an oh-so divisive leader.

The stakes were not as high for us in the four years following Rob Ford's election as they are in the year following Donald Trump's election: nuclear war was never a possible outcome. But all the same: by the time Rob Ford and his brother, city councillor Doug Ford, were done, Toronto was left reeling.

Now, in the year that America spent reeling and divided under the Trump presidency, we in Toronto have regained our equilibrium under three years of the relatively sedate and inclusive John Tory mayoralty.

But smooth sailing is far from guaranteed. When 2018 dawns, we will be faced with choices on not one but two levels of government. There will be a provincial election first, in which we decide what to do about Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne's government — hold course on another term, or try out the Progressive Conservatives or New Democrats — then just a few months later, another municipal election. If Doug Ford holds to his course, Torontonians will be offered a choice of whether to put another Ford in the mayor's office, or to put John Tory back in and hold to the course we've been on the past four years.

So 2018 is going to be a year of profound choice in this city and this province, and by the end of it, possibly, profound change. It won't be a matter of watching the Americans and crossing our fingers on election night to see which way that change moves us.

