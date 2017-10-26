THE CITY: Final year of Toronto council's term to be quiet

At this time next year, Torontonians will have selected a new mayor, and a new city council.

A year is, or ought to be, a long time, a long enough time for a lot to happen. But if I may make a prediction, by this time next year there is a good chance that not very much will happen at all, at least at Toronto City Hall.

There’s sure not much on the horizon. In a term where council committed – and recommitted – billions of dollars to a one-stop subway line to Scarborough and the reconstruction of an elevated highway at the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway, dipped toe in the Rail Deck Park, another billion-dollar-plus project, and bravely tried – and failed – to implement road tolls to start paying for it all, the last year looks quiet.

Perhaps, indeed likely, this is by design. Mayor John Tory has made it clear that he’s aiming for a second term, and his 2014 second-place opponent Doug Ford has made public that he’s aiming to win that election for himself. For Tory, now is no time to take risks and pick potential fights. Indeed, I’d bet that the mayor’s last big fight – and it won’t really be that big – will come in his decision to back making the Bloor Street bike lane pilot project permanent when it comes to Toronto council next month.

If that goes smoothly, then the only other hurdle on the horizon will be the 2018 operating and capital budget, which if history is any indication, is always fraught in the making but reasonably acceptable in the finale. And the mayor and council can get on with their shortened re-election campaigns, starting in May this year rather than the usual January.

If it’s to be a two-way battle between Tory and Ford, keeping a low profile in 2018 is a good strategy. Ford has ammunition to take on Tory, but there’s a finite amount of it and he tipped his hand with his early campaign launch.

To win, all Tory has to do is keep his head down, and keep it civil.

