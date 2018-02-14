Child on school bus hurt in crash on Davenport Road in Toronto

A senior and a child are recovering following a crash involving an SUV and a mini school bus in Toronto’s Davenport neighbourhood Wednesday.
Toronto police said the collision happened at Davenport Road and Somerset Avenue, west of Ossington Avenue, at 7:58 a.m. Feb. 14.
“One child was injured on the school bus,” Const. Clint Stibbe said.
The child was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The SUV driver, about 70 years old, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating.
