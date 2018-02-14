Child on school bus hurt in crash on Davenport Road in Toronto

A senior and a child are recovering following a crash involving an SUV and a mini school bus in Toronto’s Davenport neighbourhood Wednesday.

Toronto police said the collision happened at Davenport Road and Somerset Avenue, west of Ossington Avenue, at 7:58 a.m. Feb. 14.

“One child was injured on the school bus,” Const. Clint Stibbe said.

The child was taken to hospital with minor injuries.