Missing girl, 14, last seen Toronto's Jane and Steeles area

Toronto police have asked for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in North York.

Serenity Rossi was last seen in the area of Jane Street and Steeles Avenue during the early hours of Tuesday, Feb. 13.

She was described by police as five-foot-two and 100 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes, pierced nose and long, dyed dark-red hair. She was last seen wearing a black knee-length jacket with brown fur-trimmed hood and red high-top Air Jordan sneakers, and carrying a black backpack.

Police released her photo and asked for help finding her Wednesday, Feb. 14, noting investigators are concerned for her safety.