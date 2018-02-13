Toronto Beach Leuty lifeguard station defaced with racist graffiti

Those out for an early morning stroll on the Beach encountered racist and lewd graffiti spray painted on the iconic Leuty Lifeguard Station Tuesday morning.

Longtime area resident Gail Kendall was one of the first people to spot the offensive tags. She also saw swastika symbols carved into the snow on the nearby Beach boardwalk.

Taken aback, she immediately advised local Coun. Mary-Margaret McMahon of the situation. Kendall also reached out to the police and the parks, forestry and recreation department.

“It’s completely unacceptable and horrific. Toronto is one of the most beautiful and multicultural cities in the world and we’re proud of our diversity,” said McMahon, who worked closely with the police and the parks department to resolve the situation.

The first police officer arrived at the scene at 7 a.m. and a hate crime investigation was launched, said Const. Jon Morrice of 55 Division’s community response unit.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area as it is a heavy foot traffic area,” he said during a Facebook interview.

City workers were also promptly dispatched to the scene and cleaned up the mess before noon Tuesday.

Kendall also snapped a photo and posted in to a local Facebook group to let others know about what had happened. Within minutes dozens expressed their outrage.

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre for Holocaust Studies (FSWC), a Jewish human rights foundation in Canada, is also denouncing the hateful graffiti, which included anti-Semitic and anti-black messages and slogans.

“It never ceases to amaze me that someone would think it’s acceptable to deface community property with such hateful messages,” Avi Benlolo, the organization’s president and CEO, said in a release.