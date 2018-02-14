New all-way stop slated for busy intersection in High Park area

City transportation staff and local Parkdale-High Park Coun. Gerd Perks are asking councillors for approval installation of an all-way stop on Sunnyside Avenue at Constance Street in the High Park area.
The all-way stop recommendation will be going to the Feb. 21 meeting of the Toronto and East York Community Council, and follows a staff evaluation of traffic along Sunnyside Avenue. Staff looked at three intersections on the busy road which has a daily traffic volume of between 2,700 and 3,200 vehicles: Constance Street, Grenadier Road and Westminster Avenue.
While Constance and Grenadier both had collisions occurring at the intersections over three years: Constance had one, involving a cyclist, and Grenadier had three, none of which involved either pedestrian or cyclists.
At each intersection, staff found the collisions could have been prevented by an all-way stop.
Perks requested the study.
“We've been pushing hard to make our streets safer and this little initiative will make one of the streets in our neighbourhood very much safer, so I'm glad to have done it,” said Perks.
