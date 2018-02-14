New all-way stop slated for busy intersection in High Park area

City transportation staff and local Parkdale-High Park Coun. Gerd Perks are asking councillors for approval installation of an all-way stop on Sunnyside Avenue at Constance Street in the High Park area.

The all-way stop recommendation will be going to the Feb. 21 meeting of the Toronto and East York Community Council, and follows a staff evaluation of traffic along Sunnyside Avenue. Staff looked at three intersections on the busy road which has a daily traffic volume of between 2,700 and 3,200 vehicles: Constance Street, Grenadier Road and Westminster Avenue.

While Constance and Grenadier both had collisions occurring at the intersections over three years: Constance had one, involving a cyclist, and Grenadier had three, none of which involved either pedestrian or cyclists.

At each intersection, staff found the collisions could have been prevented by an all-way stop.