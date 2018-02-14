Special police project combats Scarborough break-ins, theft from autos

Police from Scarborough’s 43 Division have formed a special project to combat a recent rise in break-and-enters and theft from autos.

The investigation, code-named Project Rusty, began in early February.

“Essentially every officer in the division has been assigned to participate in Project Rusty,” said Const. Julie Campbell, 43 Division’s crime prevention officer. “This (project) is unique in that everyone has a role to play.”

Plainclothes officers’ schedules have also been shifted as part of the probe.

“Theft from autos we typically see in the overnight hours, and we typically see somebody walking down a sidewalk just checking door handles and grabbing whatever is convenient,” said Campbell. “Obviously, the biggest thing there is don’t leave any valuables in your car.”

Commercial break-ins also typically occur overnight, especially on weekends. Two nail salons in the division have recently been targeted. “We have proactively sent crime prevention letters to the nail salons that are here in 43 Division,” said Campbell.

Residential break-ins typically happen during work hours and begin with a knock on the door because thieves want to ensure no one is home.

Campbell said residents shouldn’t ignore the knocks. “Knocking on your door doesn’t mean you have to open the door to a stranger,” she said. “There are many ways to let somebody know that you’re home, by saying ‘not interested’ (or) ‘leave me alone.’ … You can just yell that through your door because we have had incidents in the past where a door has been breached because somebody had just ignored the constant door knocking, and obviously it’s not a nice experience for that homeowner.”

The division has identified four hot spots for the break-ins: the Port Union Road and Highway 401 area; the Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue area; the Kingston and Markham roads area, and the McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue area.

There have been 63 break-ins in 43 Division between Jan. 1 and Feb. 11, a 50 per cent increase over that period last year. The division is roughly bounded by Brimley Road to the west, Highway 401 to the north, Lake Ontario to the south and the Durham Region border to the east.