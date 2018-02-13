Three injured in crash in Toronto's Little Portugal area

Three people were hurt, one seriously, following a two-vehicle crash in Toronto’s Little Portugal neighbourhood early Tuesday.
The collision happened at Dufferin Street and Dundas Street West at 2:49 a.m. Feb. 13.
“A vehicle was southbound attempting to make a U-turn when it was struck by a northbound motor vehicle,” said Const. Clint Stibbe of traffic services.
The driver of the northbound vehicle was taken to hospital with what was believed to be life-threatening injuries. “It has been determined that those injuries are not life-threatening,” Stibbe said.
The two occupants of the southbound vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
“The investigation is continuing,” Stibbe said.
Anyone with information should call police traffic services at 416-808-1900.
