Three injured in crash in Toronto's Little Portugal area

Three people were hurt, one seriously, following a two-vehicle crash in Toronto’s Little Portugal neighbourhood early Tuesday.

The collision happened at Dufferin Street and Dundas Street West at 2:49 a.m. Feb. 13.

“A vehicle was southbound attempting to make a U-turn when it was struck by a northbound motor vehicle,” said Const. Clint Stibbe of traffic services.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was taken to hospital with what was believed to be life-threatening injuries. “It has been determined that those injuries are not life-threatening,” Stibbe said.