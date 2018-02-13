Take a ride on the 506 streetcar route

Fans of the Red Rocket are invited take a ride along the 506 route.

On Friday, Feb. 16, a group of east Toronto artist, writers, and photographers will gather at Flying Pony café, 1481 Gerrard St. E., west of Coxwell Avenue, at 1:30 p.m. to ride the rails together.

All are welcome.

The annual ride usually takes place in March but streetcars on the 15-kilometre-long 506 Carlton route will soon be temporarily replaced with buses due to an ongoing streetcar shortage.