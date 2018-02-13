Buses replace streetcars on Carlton, Dundas routes

The TTC has announced some temporary changes to its 505 Dundas and 506 Carlton streetcar routes.
Effective Sunday, Feb. 18, those routes will be services by buses instead of streetcars. This is being done to maintain service during the ongoing streetcar shortage.
The adjustments will be in effect until later this year.
Locally, the stop at eastbound Lower Gerrard Street East at Coxwell Avenue will be moved to northbound Coxwell Avenue at Lower Gerrard Street East.
The stop at westbound Upper Gerrard Street East at Coxwell Avenue will move 17 metres east.
The stop at eastbound Gerrard Street East at Main Street will be relocated to northbound Main Street at Gerrard Street East, while the southbound stop at Main and Gerrard streets for the 506 Carlton route will now be located at the curb instead of the streetcar island.
Visit ttc.ca for more information.
