Deadline extended to name small street in the Beach

The deadline to offer name ideas for a small north-south street near Coxwell Avenue and Queen Street East in the Beach has been extended.

Back in 1999, the city considered closing this nonlicensed street, which runs between the Beach Alliance Cinemas and the Harvey’s restaurant, for the redevelopment of the former Greenwood Raceway, which is now Woodbine Park. That idea was ultimately scrapped due to concerns about parking access. One way to address this issue is by naming and rededicating this street.

Don’t forget to include a brief explanation why you feel your suggestion is the best one.

Ideas, which should be submitted to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QMSM6W8, will be accepted until Tuesday, Feb. 20.