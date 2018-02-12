PC Party overturns Thenusha Parani's Scarborough Centre nomination

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Party has decided to throw out results of its Scarborough Centre candidate nomination more than seven months after it occurred.

Thenusha Parani was declared the winner after a June 26 nomination meeting at Ellesmere Community Centre some observers called “chaotic.”

Rival candidates Antonio Villarin and Christina Mitas jointly appealed the result, charging there were “irregularities” in the voting.

On Friday, Feb. 9, the party’s provincial nominations committee met and unanimously agreed to hold a new nomination.