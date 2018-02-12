PC Party overturns Thenusha Parani's Scarborough Centre nomination

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Party has decided to throw out results of its Scarborough Centre candidate nomination more than seven months after it occurred.
Thenusha Parani was declared the winner after a June 26 nomination meeting at Ellesmere Community Centre some observers called “chaotic.”
Rival candidates Antonio Villarin and Christina Mitas jointly appealed the result, charging there were “irregularities” in the voting.
On Friday, Feb. 9, the party’s provincial nominations committee met and unanimously agreed to hold a new nomination.
Basu Mukherjee, president of the riding’s PC association, called a meeting of its board of directors for Monday (Feb. 12) evening to plan it.
“I will encourage all the three contestants to run again,” he said.
Pragash Nanthakumar, Parani’s campaign manager, said her chance of running again and reclaiming the nomination were 100 per cent.
“We won democratically, fairly, and we’re going to show them we’re going to win again,” Nanthakumar said.
The nominations committee statement gave no reason for its decision, saying details “will be provided at a later date.”
Parani was a controversial candidate from the start, described by opponents as a late entry to last year’s race supported by PC Leader Patrick Brown, who resigned after news of a sex scandal broke last month.
On Monday, Villarin said he wanted to hear about new rules for the nomination process, but was uncertain about running again.
“I’m not sure I’m committing my team, my family to the same ordeal,” he said, adding most of his supporters are saying they would go back to vote only if Parani is disqualified from running.
“If my people are saying this I have to follow my people.”
Scarborough Centre has been held provincially since 2003 by Brad Duguid, who is not running again. The Liberals have nominated Mazhar Shafiq and the NDP have yet to chose a candidate for the provincial election, which is scheduled for June 7.
