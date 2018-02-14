Volunteers sought to help integrate new Runnymede shelter

In the summer of 2017, residents and businesses near Runnymede Road and St. Clair Avenue West were up in arms over a proposed 100-bed men's shelter that the City of Toronto planned to build in a shuttered Good Will store at 731 Runnymede Road.

Less than a year later, York South-Weston Coun. Frances Nunziata is calling on some of those same people to form a committee to help integrate the shelter — now with just a 50-bed capacity — that will be going ahead.

“We need to reach out to some of these residents, even those who didn't support it,” said Nunziata. “Maybe they'd like to volunteer.”

The so-called “Embrace” committee is the second phase of bringing the shelter space to life in the neighbourhood that borders on Ward 13 (Parkdale-High Park). Since the summer, a small group of agencies and neighbours have been working on a community liaison committee to plan the shelter in the broad strokes.

At a public meeting Feb. 5, the committee and the city held what could be their penultimate meeting with the committee and reviewed architectural plans to redesign the former retail and warehouse space. The new shelter will be designed with bedrooms for no more than four people each — to avoid overcrowding issues — and will also include community space and office space to provide local counselling. The shelter is also slated to be one of the few pet-friendly shelters in the city, and there are plans to provide planters and other landscaping improvements.

As well, there will be a common community space with a kitchen. Nunziata said she's hoping that space could be a place where members of the community could meet residents, and the still-to-be-formed “Embrace” committee might run programs and occasionally cook meals for the men staying there.

But Nunziata said that committee will have to be filled with other people than those who've been involved in the community liaison committee.

“What was mentioned was that there are so many things going on in the community, they don't have enough time to be involved at this level,” said Nunziata.