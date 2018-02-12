Weston Mount Dennis Community Place Hub seeks input for renovations

Given that Weston Mount Dennis Community Place Hub was founded and is operated through co-operation and collaboration of participants and its staff, it’s no surprise that renovations to the facility will be done in partnership with those who use and rely on it.

Renovations to both inside and outside will be led by the community.

“Residents will dictate how the space will look and how the renovations will happen — like an architect would do,” Nivedita Balachandran, the hub’s manager of support services, said. “The community really leads activities that take place at the hub so this is a natural progression.”

The initial launch of the idea took place during the hub’s Christmas dinner that more than 100 people attended. Since then, there have been lots of ongoing opportunities to get involved, including a design charrette that took place earlier this month.

The renovation project will take place over five years, in large part because the community is playing an integral role. Bulldozing a building is faster; community input takes time, Balachandran said.

“We really want to put a lot of thought in before we renovate,” she said.

Also, the hub will remain open for the duration of the renovations. Some big ticket items, like the roof, have already been completed, as well as an accessible sidewalk.

The hub, which opened in June 2015, is situated at what used to be an indoor swimming pool between two residential apartment buildings. It is made possible by a public health agency, Progress Place, whose specialty is mental health programs, and a private landlord, in collaboration with 17 partner agencies.

The facility offers an array of services and support. For example, if someone doesn’t have a family doctor, the hub can help find one through its connections. Not only are there health services, but also those for settlement and employment as well as after-school programs.

The “barebones” hub currently boasts a kitchen, albeit a “basic” one, which is used for many community meals, Balachandran said.